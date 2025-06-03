Billings school resource officers to receive national recognition

BILLINGS — For the first time, Billings police student resource officers (SROs) will be recognized on a national stage for their unique and impactful work in Billings Public Schools.

Mornings at Lewis and Clark Middle School usually begin with a friendly face and a furry friend. Officer Tim Doll has been a fixture in the district for eight years, now with his comfort dog, Targhee. The dog is one of three others that became an official part of the program this year, and the impact was immediate.

“Officer Doll does not exist in this world anymore. Everyone is, 'Hey, Targhee, how are you doing? Checking on Targhee, seeing how Targhee's weekend was, and then they look over and say, 'Oh, by the way, hey, it's Officer Doll,'” joked Doll.

Targhee brings a smile to the faces of students and staff alike, but also provides the doorway to something deeper, allowing Doll to better connect with them.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Students greet Targhee, and Officer Doll, before class Monday morning.

“Targhee opens that door for just about everything, and it's easy for me to get into classes,” said Doll. "That leads to the ability for kids to come in here and say, 'Hey, Officer Doll, I'm struggling with something.'"

The Billings SROs are sworn police officers who apply for this specialized role, a process that involves testing, interviews, and evaluation. The team consists of eight officers and one sergeant who covers all schools across the district.

“If you ever have to deal with law enforcement on patrol level, 90% of your job is tough because it's negative," said Doll. "You come into the school setting, and 90% of my job is the opposite.”

These officers do more than patrol school hallways and hand citations. They serve as mentors, educators, and protectors for thousands of students, making it easier to approach law enforcement.

Billings Public Schools/Facebook The SROs are: Tim Doll, Brian Weaver, David Nienhuis, Rob Vickery, Jeremy Boeckel, Chris Thiel, Jeff Richter, and supervisor Sgt. Nate West.

“I want to be that bridge to show especially young kids in the middle school age that police officers are not the bad guy, and we're not here to get you in trouble. We're here to be your friend and mentor, and if you're having issues, I'm here to help," said Officer Brian Weaver.

Weaver has been the SRO at Riverside Middle School for three years with the help of his newest addition, comfort dog Huck. He also leads armed intruder training for teachers and staff, a program that did not exist before he joined the department three years ago.

“That's actually one of the things I'm most proud of being a part of here in this SRO program," said Doll.

The hard work has also made a positive impact on the schools, which is noticed by the staff.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Officer Brian Weaver with his comfort dog, Huck, at Riverside Middle School.

“They're so important to how our schools operate and that those relationships are built and developed, and their hard work is paying off," said Lewis and Clark Middle School Associate Principal Tyler Blood.

The SRO team’s commitment has not gone unnoticed and will be recognized on a national scale. On July 7, they will receive the Model Agency Award at the National Association of School Resource Officers, or NASRO, national conference in Grapevine, Texas, in a gathering of over 2,200 officers from across the country. They are one of seven other agencies to be honored this year.

Agencies must demonstrate advanced training, implementation of NASRO’s Triad Model of law enforcement, education, and mentoring, and a proven impact in their school communities.

“I don't think there's anything that I've ever seen higher when it comes to an award directed right towards the school at a national level for law enforcement for SROs," said Doll.

Officer Chris Thiel will accept the award on behalf of the department, while Doll will teach at the conference.

"That's what I really appreciate is the community thinks that we're actually putting in the extra efforts for them and for their kids and stuff like that, and that means a lot to them," said Weaver.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Students at Lewis and Clark Middle School greet Targhee in class.

These officers do not do it for the award but to serve and protect out of their love for the kids and their daily impact.

“Once I got in here, it's like I felt like a sense of belonging and obligation to be here with these kids, so it's a different aspect of law enforcement,” said Weaver. "I really enjoy the feeling of just having 500 students in this school, as well as my elementaries, and knowing that I'm responsible for them."

“The award's great, the recognition is wonderful, but it's coming to school every day. It's getting to do this every single day," added Doll. “It's the best job in law enforcement just because it's the positive relationship we build, and to have that kid come back in three or four years, say when they graduate, and be like, 'Thank you,' that means all the world.”