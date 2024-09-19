Billings school officials, police investigate threats

BILLINGS - Billings school officials and police are investigating potential threats made against two schools.

Superintendent Erwin Garcia said on a social media post on Thursday morning the district received an anonymous tip at 9 p.m. Wednesday through Safer Montana indicating a potential threat to Medicine Crow Middle School.

A little over an hour later the district received another report referencing Skyview High School, Garcia said.

"Police are aware of the situation and are currently investigating the source and nature of these threats," Garcia said. "We received information yesterday from other large districts across Montana regarding similar threats that were determined to be uncredible. We anticipate having normal school today with increased police presence throughout the day."

Garcia said the district takes "all reports seriously, as we want to ensure the safety of students and staff," and it will "keep the community updated as we work closely with law enforcement."

The school district sent this alert Thursday morning: