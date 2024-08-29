Billings School District 2 unveils Washington Innovation Center charter schools

Three of the 17 new charter schools in Montana are in Billings and School District 2 unveiled two of the new schools on Wednesday afternoon.

The Washington Innovation Center will have two charter schools: the Billings Early College School and the Billings Opportunity School.

The school has not started yet and students are already grateful for the new charter schools.

School District 2 celebrated the opening of the Washington Innovation Center with a ribbon cutting.

“I'm very, very excited to just have this opportunity,” said Aidrian Lindley, who will attend the college school.

“I'm excited to be among the first set of students to attend this school, and I'm so grateful that this all is possible,” said Juliette Rosenlund, who will also be a student in the college school.

Students at the early college school will earn 60 college credits and an associate's degree when they graduate.

“One of the most important partnerships we needed was a college partner and of course, we're in Billings, Montana,” said Dr. Jeril Hehn, School District 2 director of advanced academics. “Why would we not reach out to Montana State University Billings and also Rocky Mountain College?”

Josh Monson, the principal at the innovation school, says the opportunity school will give students what he calls a career pathway certification when they graduate.

“It just felt like such a perfect fit for me and my style of learning,” said Sophie Venable, who will be an opportunity school student.

The center will also have the Quest Program for gifted elementary students.

“It is an absolute honor to stand here today as the inaugural principal of the Washington Innovation Center.,” said Monson. “I'm humbled and grateful for this opportunity.”

Monson was the fifth-grade teacher for seven years at Washington and worked in the final year of the elementary school.

“Last year, it was my first year being principal back here at Washington Elementary School,” Monson said. “And I've just always felt that Washington school has just made such a positive impact in the community that it serves and the students that it serves.”

Others also like the charter schools.

“Quality education, fuels pathways to greater opportunity and progress,” said Shaye Metcalf, Big Sky Economic Development’ BillingWorks manager. “It is an investment in our future workforce.”

“And now we're opening it again,” said Dr. Erwin Garcia, School District 2 superintendent. “It's a great pathway for our kids, so we're also very excited about the future.”

About 130 students will start at the two new charter high schools next week.

The third charter school is the Billings Multilingual Academy which will be housed at the Lincoln Center.