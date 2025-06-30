Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Billings school bus involved in crash Monday morning

sbhit.jpg
Don Hudson/MTN News
A Billings school bus was involved in a collision Monday morning.
BILLINGS - A Billings school bus was involved in a crash in the Heights on Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at Wicks Lane and Governors Boulevard.

Police at the scene said there was one child on the bus at the time of the collision, but that child was not injured. One person in the vehicle involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Raw Video: Billings school bus crash

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

