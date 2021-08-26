Billings school board members directing communication over mask mandate to superintendent

With such a high response level, both positive and negative, from parents to the Billings schools' mask mandate, Q2 News wanted to hear from each of the nine elected Billings School District 2 board members.

An email to the board’s group account Tuesday received no response, and Q2 News sent another one Wednesday.

One board member, Vice Chair Brian Yates, was reached on the phone Wednesday afternoon.

Yates said the board has decided their communications will be run through Superintendent Greg Upham.

So, on this issue, the nine elected trustees will have the employee they oversee speak for each of them about the mask mandate.

Upham announced Saturday that he was reversing course and imposing a mask mandate for all schools following a COVID-19 outbreak among Billings Skyview's football team. He told Q2 News at the time that he had spoken with all board members about the decision, and he said all supported him.

