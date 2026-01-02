Billings rings in the new year with fitness resolutions

BILLINGS— Billings residents are ringing in the new year with fitness resolutions.

According to Planet Fitness assistant manager Alyssa Bradbury, there have been more people showing up to their 640 S 24th St. W location.

“We definitely had a bigger number of people coming in last week than we have had in the last couple weeks. Usually, it tends to get busy around this time,” said Bradbury.

“I'm hoping to get into the gym a little bit more myself,” she added.

It is the same story over at the YMCA in downtown Billings.

“This is my favorite time of the year just because there's a lot of people that come in and just get really excited and people, they're just coming in with their families and families are getting started, so that's awesome,” said YMCA Health and Fitness Director Kassia Lyman.

“The classes have been extremely full here. Today it was crazy and awesome,” added YMCA fitness instructor Jackie Claunch.

Claunch teaches boot camp and body pump classes. She expects even more people to enroll next week.

“I actually think the first week there's a lot of people on the track looking in. We get a few new ones, and then the next week is really when it gets super, super busy,” she said.

According to the Health and Fitness Association, fitness goals rank first in New Years resolutions for American adults.

Several Billings residents are setting fitness resolutions for the new year.

“I want to be a little bit more consistent this year and try to lift a little harder,” said YMCA gym goer Brianda Hernandez.

“I'm with her we come together all the time so definitely consistency and just pushing ourselves more,” added Hernandez’s workout partner, Maria Garcia.

At Planet Fitness, gym goer Jackson DeVinna is planning to train for races.

“I can lift heavy weights, but I can't run more than three miles without getting winded. So, improving my cardio and just making sure that my heart is as healthy as possible,” said DeVinna.

“There have definitely been a lot of new people here, which I think is phenomenal,” he added.