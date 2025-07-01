Billings Rims public areas to be closed for Fourth of July

BILLINGS - The Billings Fire Department will again close public areas along the Rims, Zimmerman Park, and Phipps Park during the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

The closures will include the public lands along the Rims from Main Street in the Heights, along the south side of Highway 3, to and including Zimmerman Park, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

Closures will begin the morning of Friday, July 4, at 5 a.m. and will remain in effect until the morning of Saturday, July 5.

Vehicle, bike, and pedestrian access and use are prohibited during this period.

The Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Airport Police, and Billings Fire Department will conduct patrols along the closed areas, the press release states.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding in assisting us in reducing the risk of serious incidents that affect the safety of our citizens, property & emergency responders," fire officials said in the press release. "The rims are a very challenging area for our crews to access and fight, in most cases, fireworks-related fires."

The fire department reminds Billings residents that city code prohibits the sale, use, and possession of fireworks within city limits.

