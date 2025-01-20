Billings restoration company braces for busy week following cold burst

BILLINGS — With bone-chilling cold hitting Billings over the past few days, plumbers and restoration companies are gearing up for a busy week of repairs when the temperature heats back up.

Typically, the frigid temps will damage pipes, but homeowners don't know the severity until the weather heats back up and the ice thaws.

Billings Water Damage Restoration owner Andy Pirami said that he and his team pay close attention to the weather every winter to stay prepared.

"We're always watching the weather," Pirami said. "This is the calm before the storm."

Pirami said that when the weather is this cold, his team can only wait until it heats up.

"It's not right now when it's negatives that we're going to see the issues," Pirami said. "It's when it hits 15-20 degrees. That's when ice is thawed inside the pipe, where it's split and now it's running all over."

And according to Q2 Chief Meteorologist Ed McIntosh, that temperature increase is expected soon.

"So, the temperatures will rise rather quickly," McIntosh said. "You could watch the thermometer hour to hour and watch it glide back up."

McIntosh predicts the warmer weather to hit Billings by Tuesday.

"It'll keep climbing all over the state," Mcintosh said. "They'll kind of level off into the 20s and 30s the next couple of days."

Until then, Pirami and his team will assist clients with heaters to avoid further damage.

"We can bring everything in from just heating a small bathroom to an entire office building," Pirami said.

And that's what his team is focused on — hoping to prevent more damage — during what they expect to be a hectic week.

"Just as parts of the city are starting to warm up and people have the actual split pipe with water now running through their house or office building," Pirami said.