Billings residents tackle ice dams as melting snow poses threats to homes

BILLINGS — Even with rising temperatures following recent heavy snowfall, the challenges associated with snow buildup persist. Accumulated snow on rooftops can create ice dams, posing the risk of water damage in homes. Several residents in Billings are working diligently to remove snow before it becomes a bigger problem.

Billings residents battle ice dams as melting snow poses threats to homes

Wayne Wilcox, a Billings resident and real estate agent, woke up to a surprise at his home on Tuesday morning.

"I came over to my sunroom and basically found a pretty big puddle of water from here," said Wilcox. “Didn't realize what was going on until I saw like there was a big bubble of paint that was kind of expanding."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Wayne Wilcox discovered water damage due to ice dams in his home Tuesday morning.

Wilcox discovered a rip in his ceiling resulting from melting snow water that had seeped in, something he believed he was prepared for.

"I have heat tape going through all my gutters, and I have six-inch gutters, so they're a lot bigger, so they can catch a lot more water, but unfortunately, it still ended up with this," said Wilcox. “Had I not caught it early and actually released the water, it probably would have went through the whole entire ceiling.”

The damage is due to ice damming, a scenario where snow accumulates and freezes along the edges of a roof, trapping and preventing proper drainage. Contractor John Plovanic, with Clear Vision Contracting, explained that ice dams are often caused by insufficient attic insulation and poor ventilation.

“Normally, it's not enough insulation in your attic and improper ventilation, which releases heat through your roof, creating the ice," said Plovanic. "Then it dams, and it melts, and it hits that dam. Then it goes backwards and then finds any imperfection in your roof."

Wilcox was grateful to receive assistance from Plovanic in the situation, who has been busy all week with calls about repairs. Plovanic warns that repairs can quickly become costly.

“You've got to think water gets in your walls, then your insulation, then it molds, so it can get really expensive," said Plovanic.

Many homeowners across Billings have been concerned with ice dams this week. Heights resident Jason Wood made sure his home would not be the next one affected. Even with a fairly new roof, Wood was concerned with the high pileup.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Jason Wood clears the snow outside his home after clearing his roof.

“I got up on the roof and the snow in spots was up to my waist, and that's when I realized I think I probably need to do something," said Wood.

To prevent any damage from occurring, he spent several days clearing his roof and noted that it had been the most amount of snow he has had to deal with in recent years.

“This is the first time I think I've had to get up and actively shovel the roof," said Wood. "From my memory, when it snowed like this before, it's either blown off differently and we haven't had quite the amount that stayed up there or the sun's come out."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The amount of snowfall Jason Wood saw on his roof before shoveling it, which he estimates to be nearly 30 inches of accumulation.

Wood is not the only one in Billings taking a proactive approach. Contractor Kelly Massey usually works in construction but jumped into action after seeing several social media posts from people in need.

“Somebody put some help for removing snow off the roof. Next thing I know, I'm getting calls left and right," said Massey.

For several days, he and a small crew have been hard at work clearing roofs, completing nearly 10 homes a day. Despite the long list of customers still waiting for help, Massey finds fulfillment in the work he is doing for the community.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Kelly Massey climbs a client's roof on Saturday morning to clear the snow off of it.

“I didn't choose this. This chose me. I'm just doing everything I can because it's what needs to be done," said Massey.

Massey recognizes the importance of working quickly but also understands that being on the roof can be dangerous. He urges residents to remove what they can safely or hire a professional to prevent future issues.

“Take your time. Double-check your footing," said Massey. “Go with the shingles, not against them.”

“Clearing away the snow before it gets to become more of a problematic thing is super important, especially when we end up with this type of snowfall," added Wilcox.