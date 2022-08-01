Billings residents do their best to beat the heat

BILLINGS — It’s a scorcher out there, and Billings residents are doing everything they can to stay cool, from slurping down ice cream to swimming at Lake Elmo.

You don’t need a thermostat to know it was a hot one on Monday. At Par 3 Golf Course, folks are scheduling their tee times early to avoid the high temperatures.

“I think we’re supposed to set a record possibly. We’re really busy from 6:30 to 10:30 this morning,” said head golf professional at Par 3 Golf Course, Matt Stricker on Monday.

In stark contrast, Stricker said only one person scheduled a tee time for the afternoon.

“And then at 11:30, noon, it tails off pretty quick, everyone’s trying to beat that heat,” Stricker said.

It’s the same deal at Rose Park pool: Swimmers lined up at the door once swim lessons were finished.

“I’m feeling too warm. They’re probably fine,” said parent Cassie Cervantez.

She’s grateful her kiddo’s swim lessons are earlier in the morning rather than later.

“I’ve been trying to take them every week to the pool, just 'cuz it’s been hot this summer,” Cervantez said.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

The heat brought families out to Lake Elmo in the Heights. Laurel Gampe was going to take her kids to the pool to stay cool but figured it would be less crowded at the lake.

“This will be a good day with the heat and the sand. There’s lots of entertainment,” Gampe said.

After that fun in the sun, the family will need a little break.

“Stay in the AC maybe the rest of the day. Go do a movie or something in the afternoon,” said Gampe.

Across town, the Hocevar family has been spending their time mostly inside to avoid the heat.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

“We just got back from stores,” said Kamden Hocevar.

They picked up some ice cream at Softee's. Hocevar’s favorite flavor is raspberry.

“Because it’s super-hot,” said Hocevar.

Folks are doing what they can to stay cool while the heat brings it on.