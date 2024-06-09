Billings resident advocates for small businesses by developing directory app

BILLINGS — One Billings woman is advocating for small businesses in the Magic City with a small business directory app. Christina Southern is a marketing freelancer who helps small businesses by refining their online presence.

She developed an app called 'Bringing Back Community' hoping to highlight all of Billings' small businesses under one roof.

"I kind of got to see really how, in my opinion anyway, how uneven the playing field is when you compare corporations and companies with your every day small business owner," Southern said over Zoom Saturday.

Christina Southern A preview of Christina Southern's app

The app has a live feed similar to social media sites, and a directory of each local business in the community.

"The business will be able to introduce their business, tell a little about it, even post some pictures. And then they can put a link that can take you right to their business. There's a section for reviews, so our community members can post their reviews," added Southern.

She's currently looking for beta testers to check out the app. If you're interested, visit her on Facebook here. You can check out the store front here. If you're interested in getting your business on the app, visit here.