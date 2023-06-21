Billings recreation center part of potential $142 million parks bond issue

Billings taxpayers could be asked to fund improvements for parks.

The city council agreed to have the parks department schedule a public hearing and present a bond resolution on the July 10 regular meeting agenda.

A big portion of the potential $142 million bond issue would go to pay for a recreation center, at Amend Park.

Major projects or added parks were last done in the 1980's.

Billings population continues to grow.

Homes and apartments are being built nearly everywhere you look but new development hasn't led to more parks.

"It's a big hurdle, but it's exciting," said Mike Pigg, city of Billings director of parks, recreations and public lands.

Castle Rock Park is the city's newest and was developed in the late 80's.

The bond issue would change that.

"We're going to touch all segments of this community," Pigg said. "Everybody's going to get something and really activate these spaces in those neighborhoods."

The bond along with money collected from the South Billings Urban Renewal District would pay for a $113 million recreation center that would include two ice rinks and a 50-meter swimming pool at Amend park

"That can be an economic driver especially for restaurants, motels, things like that," Pigg said. "Kids don't come play hockey by themselves. They bring parents and siblings and so they know they stayed through the weekend and they you know, spend money while they're here."

Also part of the proposal a new pool and building at South Park, along with community centers at Pioneer, Centennial and North parks and the new stagecoach trail is also included next to Zimmerman Park

"The biggest question is like how do you get it done?," said Dustin Kell, a Billings resident. "How do you get it done properly without hurting all the citizens that are already here? Is that taxpayer money?"

"I think taxpayers would be more than willing to help the kids," said Cedric Neal, a Billings resident. "That's going to help a lot of kids to be able to be involved with activities that they can afford some time."

At a work session on Monday, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John talked about the potential impact that he says parks have to improve public safety.

"It builds that sense of community around the neighborhood," Pigg said. "You have a really nice neighborhood or community park with a community center there. That's a draw."

The city will vote on July 10, whether or not to put the $142 million bond issue up for for a vote in November.