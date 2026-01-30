Billings rally honors Alex Pretti, protests immigration enforcement

BILLINGS — Several dozen people gathered on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn to honor the life of Alex Pretti and others affected by federal immigration enforcement actions.

Pretti was shot by ICE agents on Saturday in Minnesota, marking the second deadly altercation in just weeks.

Justin McKinsey/MTN News

The rally, organized by Billings Alliance for Immigration Rights, aimed to raise awareness and promote policies that strengthen community safety and trust between residents and local law enforcement. Attendees said that trust would go a long way toward easing the fear some community members have.

"I'm a disabled veteran, a homeschool mom of two young children, and explaining death and murder and state violence to kids is real," said Madeline Rutherford, one of the organizers. "The level at which government agents are currently inflicting violence on communities is too high, and I think that's an obvious statement. I think there's too much going on in the media telling us not to believe our eyes, to believe that these people are fighting back, that they're domestic terrorists, and I think that they are regular citizens."

Related: Billings protests held Sunday as tensions rise over ICE nationwide

At least four counter-protesters also gathered on the opposite side of the park, some of whom carried weapons in holsters. They said they came to show support for ICE and law enforcement.

"I just think people need to know that the quiet majority is here, and we don't have to come out and tell lies and make a fit, damage stuff, we can just say, hey, follow the law," said Pat Curry, who came with a Trump hat and an American flag. "I just stand by myself, I don't want any problems. You want to voice yours? I'll voice mine."

Justin McKinsey/MTN News

There was tension between the groups, with some protesters standing in front of them with their signs.

"It's indecent for them to be dressed that way and to bring guns here and to try to counter-protest what we're doing today," Rutherford said.