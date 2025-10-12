BILLINGS— Billings Public Works has opened a lakes naming contest for the reservoirs that will go in with the upcoming water treatment plant.

The reservoirs will be located on the north side of Hesper Road, near the Shiloh Conservation Area.

Watch to see where reservoirs will be located:

Billings Public Works opens lakes naming contest for upcoming reservoirs

Amenities for the reservoirs will include trails, non-motorized boating, swimming and fishing.

Related: Billings starts construction of new water treatment plant and reservoirs

“It's crazy because I've lived here my whole life. And, you know, I remember as kids… we would come out to this part of town and ride our bikes all over the hills and everything. And I just cannot believe how it's so far expanded out this way,” said Billings resident Becky Riedl, who was walking at the Shiloh Conservation Area.

She said she walks frequently in the area and has noticed construction developments for the water treatment plant.

Vanessa Willardson Becky Riedl

Riedl hopes the lakes will be named with street locations in mind.

“Maybe one of them should be Hesper Lake,” she said.

“I kind of like a name that kind of lets people know kind of where it's at,” she added.

The naming contest is open through October 31 at 5 p.m. To make a submission, click here.