Billings Public Schools starts new school year with longer classes

BILLINGS — Hundreds of students filled the halls of Billings Public Schools on the first day of the new academic year, which included 20 additional minutes of classroom time each day.

At Central Heights Elementary School, second-grade teacher Paula Nelson welcomed 22 new students to her classroom after weeks of preparation.

“We're super excited to see them,” Nelson said Tuesday.

Watch how students and teachers start the new year:

Nelson spent about a month before school started, preparing her classroom for the new year.

“(I was) just getting things ready, just getting things clean, making sure everything's organized, making sure that the kids feel so welcome when they come in,” Nelson said.

Principal Keira Wulff said the school’s team has been working behind the scenes since summer break to prepare for the first day.

“Our team is doing everything we can behind the scenes to make sure that students are prepared and welcomed and ready for their first day of school so that from day one, they feel that love and support, that it's a safe environment for them to learn and grow,” Wulff said.

With the new school calendar, Wulff is confident that it will benefit both teachers and students.

“When you put it on paper, it really adds quite a bit to the day of what we're able to help students practice and learn,” Wulff said. “There is so much in this rigorous curriculum that we have in Billings Public Schools, and it really feels like we can intentionally dive in and support kids in the big subject areas.”

For twins Mackenzie and Michael Baker, Tuesday marked their final year at Central Heights as fifth graders.

While they aren’t in the same class, the siblings are looking forward to their new teachers and spending time together in the halls.

“I'm looking forward to a nice teacher, a helping teacher, a warming teacher,” Mackenzie said.

“Every time we see each other, we joke around and all that. I mean, we're nice, but in a fun, playful way,” the twins said.

Mackenzie understands the responsibility that comes along with being a fifth grader.

“You can't mess around because that shows the little kids how to act when they are in fifth grade. You got to be on your best behavior because you are the big kids of the school,” Mackenzie said.

As the first day concluded, Wulff expressed gratitude for the Central Heights community.

“I just think the community at Central Heights and watching that in action is my favorite part of the first day,” Wulff said.