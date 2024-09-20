Billings Public Schools looped into series of national school violence threats

BILLINGS — Billings Public Schools and Billings Police Department are continuing to investigate threats of a mass shooting that was deemed non-credible made against Skyview High School and Medicine Crow Middle School overnight Wednesday.

“Even though we think it’s a hoax, we’re still going to send police officers. We’re still going to communicate it as a real threat," said Erwin Garcia, the BPS superintendent.

He said the threats are thought to be a part of a series of violent threats against schools originating from the East Coast.

“This is a post that has followed a pattern," said Garcia. "In working with police, no one has identified that the source of the threat is a local threat.”

Some families said they feel gun violence in schools is top of mind.

“I’m scared right now of gun violence, period, but especially when it comes to students in the nation and going to school," said Marcy Brown, a Skyview grandparent.

Garcia said the best thing parents can do is say something if they see or hear anything suspicious.

“If you know your child, and you know somebody else’s child, who is making threats, who is giving you indications of some sort of violence, we would appreciate to have that information," said Garcia.