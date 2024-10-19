Billings Public Library's new lab makes technology easily accessible

BILLINGS — The Billings Public Library will hold its grand opening for its new technology studio on Saturday Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The studio, known as the CO+LAB, is the library's newest feature that will allow all ages and skill levels to try out and take home tech equipment for free.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The CO+LAB makerspace

“Not everyone has the ability to go out and buy their own 3D printer or laser engraver, so why not come here to the library and get the same benefits from it?" said Sierra Hoy, the teen librarian and CO+LAB staff member. “This space is really super unique to Billings. There's nothing else like this in the community where people have so much access, especially at no cost."

Some of the features include a laser cutter, Cricut makers, a demonstration kitchen, a production booth, 3D printers and sewing machines.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News There are multiple 3D printers in the space, even smaller ones available to check out.

“Maker spaces are something that we see popping up all over the country in different libraries or universities and schools. They're really just a way to help our library adjust to the new emerging technologies," said Hoy.

The project has been several months in the making. The space was originally the Teen Tech Lab, and the library wanted to expand the technology's accessibility for users.



"We did some reconfiguring, and they wanted to make it an all-ages space for everyone, so they kind of give it a whole makeover,” said Taylor Arnold, the CO+LAB's librarian.

Funded through the Billings Public Library Foundation and Friends of the Billings Public Library, the lab will teach people how to properly and safely use the equipment. Courses on how to use the equipment will be offered both online, through learning platform Moodle, and through in-person workshops. Just like the library's books, technology kits can be checked out and taken home.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Sewing is one of the kits that will be offered in the future.

“We'll have you sign a waiver that's specific to that equipment that kind of just goes over some of the guidelines and usage for it. Then we'll be able to take it home for a two-week checkout period," said Hoy.

The colorful space will not only allow people to be creative, but possibly open them up to future careers in STEM, which stands for Science Technology Engineering and Math.

“These are great things to put on a resume for maybe teens trying to find their first job or looking into college,” said Hoy. "This is just a great low-stress opportunity to learn some new things and try out different opportunities."

At the CO+LAB, the possibilities to create will be endless and help increase digital literacy skills. They hope to expand the amount of kits and technologies offered by next year.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News A recording booth will allow users to record videos, music, and podcasts.

“Many of these things are emerging technologies that will probably be around in our lives for years to come, so offering a free space for folks to come and learn how to use that equipment is really crucial for future generations," said Arnold.

The lab will be open for both drop-ins and reservations from Tuesdays through Saturdays. Click here to learn more about available workshops and kit reservations.