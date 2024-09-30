Billings Public Library unveils newest 'Story Trail' at Castle Rock Park

BILLINGS — The Billings Public Library unveiled its second 'Story Trail' on Saturday at Castle Rock Park in the Heights.

Last summer, the library built its first path in Josephine Crossing in collaboration with McCall Homes, but this is their first trail with the Billings Parks and Rec department.

Allynne Ellis is the children's librarian at the library and designed the project to reflect the season in which the story will take place. She hopes it will encourage kids to engage with the environment through learning.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The trail snakes through Castle Rock Park.

“That'll happen after every book, a tie-in to the book, to the seasons, and getting them out in nature, being aware of what's happening in their world so they're not just looking at their devices. They'll be able to see nature changing real time,” said Ellis.

The project was funded through the Billings Public Library Foundation. It features 20 podiums with pages from the book, 'Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn.' At the trail's end, there is also a scavenger hunt for kids to look for outdoor items related to the changing season.

“The story goes through, it's a young lady who's walking through the country and then her town noticing all the changes from summer to fall, and so, as the kids walk the path and read the book, they'll be able to do the same thing in our city parks," said Ellis. “People are very excited to use the parks and be able to read their children, and have an activity while they're here.”

Amanda Harman and her daughters got to explore the new story trail at the park on Saturday. They are frequent users of the library and were excited to have something closer to home to enjoy.

“My kids love to read and then they also love being outside, so putting them together, it's just great," said Harman. "It's just a good time for us as a little family."

The trail and scavenger hunt was a hit with her eldest daughter, Lydia.

“We got to read these books, like this one, this little page," said Lydia pointing to one of the podiums. "These are really fun."

“That's really cool that it's so interactive and just different activities," said Harman.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Maclain Wilcox and his family explored the new path on Saturday.

Maclain Wilcox was also walking the new path with his family on Saturday. He attends school at Sandstone Elementary next to the park and is an avid reader, so he was excited about exploring what the path had to offer.

“It's just having fun outdoors in the library wanted to do this, so they just did it. It's pretty cool," said Wilcox. "It's something that helps you learn."



The featured book will change every few months and will continue to provide an ongoing opportunity for kids to get outside and read.

“Reading, reading takes you literally everywhere. That's how you get through school. Learn about your world and that's the best way to do it," said Ellis.