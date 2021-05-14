Billings Public Library to roll out book bike once again

BILLINGS — The Billings Public Library is getting ready to roll out its book bike once again.

The bike was first seen in the summer of 2019 but was then sidelined all of 2020 because of the pandemic.

“The idea was really to get the library out of the walls in a different way. We have our book mobile, our senior outreach library, and then this was a new fun concept to get bring the library out to the community,” says Kelsie Rubich, the information systems director for the Billings Public Library.

The bike is funded by the library foundation and costs taxpayers nothing. The money is all donated by “people who want all children to have access to books,” says Leslie Modrow, the foundation director for the library.

The book bike will be available 5 days a week and will go to various locations, including the Boys and Girls Club, the children’s hospital, the Ronald McDonald House, the Little Seeds daycare, and more.

The bike's schedule will be released at the beginning of every month. If you would like the book bike to visit your business or event, visit the library’s website for more information.