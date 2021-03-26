Billings Public Library to expand services

BILLINGS - The Billings Public Library is expanding services to the public starting Monday, March 29, 2021.

The library hours remain from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and masks are still mandated for all staff and public inside the library, according to a press release issued Friday.

The library closed in early November due to the pandemic, and reopened to the public on Feb. 1 with limited services.

The press release issued Friday states the following services have changed:

· 60-minute visitation limit for all patron visits per person/per day. The library previously had a 30-minute limit.

· Fourteen public computers will be available for 60 minute sessions per day/per person (cleaning protocols implemented); patrons may not renew computer sessions. Previously 7 computers were available for 30-minute sessions.

· Access will be granted to the Yellowstone Genealogy Forum Room (check website for more information); microfilm reader available.

· Access to the Bookmobile for patrons.

· Interlibrary Loan available.

· Three new iPad reading stations for digital magazines.

The following services or restrictions do not change:

· Online programming only.

· Furniture will remain unavailable for patron use.

· Archives, Tech Lab, Study Rooms, Community Room, and Yellowstone Board Room remain inaccessible for the public.

· Café reopened.

“I’m cautiously optimistic with this move to Phase 2 of the BPL’s reopening plan. In the event that the virus spikes again in the County, BPL management will evaluate operational modalities and consult health officials as we have throughout the pandemic. If changes need to occur, we will do our best to communicate these changes with the public and our community partners as soon as possible,” Library Director Gavin Woltjer said.

Curbside services continue to be offered M-F; 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For questions, please call the Billings Public Library at 657-8292

