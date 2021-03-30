Billings Public Library offering free 3D printing to teens

BILLINGS — The Billings Public Library is now offering free 3D printing to Billings area teens.

In an attempt to help students improve in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) the library has created free tutorials on how to build 3D models using free design software such as tinkercad.com and sketchup.com.

To view those tutorials you can visit the library’s website at: https://billingslibrary.org/396/Teens

“Using the 3D printers will benefit them a lot. They can develop their 3D building skills, spatial awareness, math and converting,” said Vanessa Justice, who oversees the program.

3D printing is a process in which multiple layers of a thermoplastic, commonly referred to as ABS, are layered on top of each other by a machine labeled as a 3D printer.

The only limitations set on the 3D models that you can submit to the library is that they can be no larger than 10 inches by 6 inches.

Courtesy: Vanessa Justice

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library used the 3D printers to print personal protective equipment for area hospitals, but they have since gone unused during the library's shutdown.

To submit your model to be printed, email the file to justicev@billingsmt.gov

