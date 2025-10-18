Billings Public Library holds inaugural craft supplies swap, aiming to reduce cost and waste

BILLINGS — Saturday morning, the Billings Public Library held its inaugural craft supplies swap-meet, where patrons can bring in donated arts and crafts supplies, and take home an unlimited amount of supplies, in return. The event was also open to the general public, so patrons who didn't donate were also able to take home supplies.

The event aimed to reuse and recycle craft materials that would typically go to waste, and to prevent overspending.

Saturday's event, organized by reference librarian Mary Russell, featured approximately 10,000 donated items, including yarn, fabric, fake flowers, beads, stamps, and scrapbooking supplies. All items were available at no cost and without quantity limits.

"The stuff that's just sitting in our closet isn't going to be used, and it's better just to let somebody have it," said Russell.

Russell organized the event understanding her own experience with overspending on craft supplies, recognizing that crafting can become an expensive hobby.

"I know I do not shop for craft supplies at a regular full-priced store, because it's very expensive... Craft supplies are hugely expensive," she said.

The swap operated as a community exchange system where residents donated unused craft materials for others to take home. Doors opened to the general public at 11 a.m., but donors were allowed to come in an hour early. One of those donors included Billings resident, Kathie Burke, who brought in nine pounds of beads, feathers, and pom poms.

In return, Burke took home stamps, glass beads, and jewelry supplies.

"I usually go to garage sales and estate sales, so you end up paying for all kinds of things that you don't necessarily use. So, I thought this is great. I have some quality items that I can turn in, so other people can use," Burke said. "And, I can get these for free."

Burke told MTN that she enjoys making jewelry, and that she used Saturday's swap as a chance to pick up some needed supplies.

"I picked up some natural stone beads, because that's usually what I work with... So, I was pretty successful in finding some different things," she said.

Both Burke and Russell agreed that the event was also a form of recycling.

"It is recycling in a way, because it's found stuff that you didn't actually buy," said Russell.

Arts and crafts supplies swaps are becoming a popular way to reduce overspending and waste. According to Russell, other libraries in Montana held craft supplies swap-meets this month as well, including Harlowton and Bozeman.

According to a 2023 study by Earth.Org, a nonprofit environmental news organization that aims to spread awareness about climate change and sustainability, 92 million tons of textiles end up in landfills each year, and it can take over 20,000 liters of water to produce one kilogram of cotton.

Both the environmental aspect and the financial aspect of Saturday's event were why Burke attended, she said.

"I mean, that's a win-win in my mind... I like to recycle, which is a lot of times why I go to garage sales," she said.

Russell said she plans on hosting the arts and crafts supplies swap-meet for many years to come. Russell wants to encourage residents to attend other events at the library, and for them to provide feedback to the librarians. Russell said feedback and attendance helps shape future programming and presentations.

"If it's a good idea we will pick it up and run with it," Russell said. "Everything that we do is free, and that's the best way you can support us, is to come (to the library)."

To see upcoming events and presentations at the Billings Public Library, visit this link.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and portions of this article have been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.