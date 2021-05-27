Billings Public Libary to offer more services starting June 1

(Billings Public Library Press Release)

BILLINGS - The Billings Public Library will offer more services and access to public spaces in the library starting Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The following services have changed:

- 2-hour visitation limit for all patron visits per person/per day

- All public computers will be available for 2-hour sessions per day/per person (cleaning protocols implemented); patrons may not renew computer sessions

- Access will be granted to the Yellowstone Genealogy Forum Room (see website for more information); study rooms; Second Floor Conference Room; Archives (upon request and appointment); microfilm reader available

- Access to the Tech Lab will begin on June 7 (see website for hours)

- Access to the Bookmobile for patrons  Limited furniture returned to 1st and 2nd floors for public seating

- Pedal-Powered Bike Library reinstated for outreach services

The following services or restrictions do not change:

- Online programming only

- Community Room and Yellowstone Board Room remain inaccessible for public use

“The BPL is ready to move to Phase 3. Vaccination rates and number of people vaccinated in Yellowstone County support this decision. As more people become vaccinated, the BPL will offer more services. As with previous phases, in the event that the virus spikes again in the County, BPL management will evaluate operational modalities and consult health officials as we have throughout the pandemic regarding next steps. If changes need to occur, we will do our best to communicate these changes with the public and our community partners as soon as possible,” Library Director Gavin Woltjer said.

Curbside services continue to be offered M-F; 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The library is open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday. Masks are encouraged for all non-vaccinated visitors inside the library.

For questions, please call the Billings Public Library at 657-8292