Billings psychiatrist warns of mental health toll after New Year’s Day tragedies in U.S. cities

BILLINGS — A violent series of events on New Year’s Day, from a deadly attack in New Orleans to explosions and shootings in Las Vegas and New York City, has left many in the nation grappling with shock. A mental health expert in Billings is warning about the emotional toll of such tragedies and offering guidance on how to cope with the psychological aftermath.

For former Wyoming resident Amy Galley, celebrating New Year's in New Orleans with her family is something she had been looking forward to.

“We were on Bourbon Street, hanging out, having fun, walking up and down, and did some of the traditional things that people want to do when you're in New Orleans in the French Quarter,” said Galley.

Galley and her husband Dave moved to the city from Green River, Wyo. less than a year ago. For the holidays, two of their sons came to visit and were among the thousands that spent the evening in and around highly-populated Bourbon Street and Jackson Square.

Amy Galley Amy Galley and her family on New Year's Eve several hours before the attack in New Orleans.

“Everyone was joyful, happy. We saw nobody out of control intoxicated. We saw no fights, any real problematic behaviors. We just didn't see that at all. Everyone was wishing everyone a 'Happy New Year,'” said Galley.

However, that joy quickly turned into horror. Less than two hours after the Galleys left the area to go home around 1:15 a.m., a man purposefully plowed a truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street after 3 a.m. Fourteen people were killed and 35 were injured.

“It's shocking to think, 'Oh my gosh, we were just there and that we could have been, you know, in harm's way,'" said Galley. “It does feel a little different when it's your city now and it's your home and it's your friends that you have to call and check on. Being from Wyoming, it's just small and like certainly you do that in that small town, but to have a terrorist event potentially, it's hard to wrap your head around it for sure."



While the attack was a horrifying experience for Galley, it unfortunately was not the only tragic event to make headlines that day. Several hours later in Las Vegas, a Cybertruck exploded outside of Trump Tower, killing the driver and injuring several others, and 10 people were injured during a nightclub shooting in New York City. All of these incidents occurred within 24 hours of each other.

“Yesterday was quite the chaotic start to 2025," said Dr. Eric Arzubi, M.D., a licensed medical psychiatrist and the CEO of Frontier Psychiatry.

With news being easily accessible today, the emotional toll of such widespread violence can be profound, even for those who are not directly impacted thousands of miles away.

“Now we're bombarded with so much media in terms of not only text but also video and images so that makes it feel closer to reality," said Arzubi.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Dr. Eric Arzubi has been near crisis events himself. He was within an hour of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and half an hour of the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012.

Headlines from constant news coverage and social media can fight for our attention and possibly re-trigger old traumas someone has experienced in the past. This excess stress can cause shifts in mood, changes in appetite and sleep, and low motivation.



“Any sustained change in how somebody is functioning is something to pay attention to," said Arzubi.

In the face of such overwhelming events, Arzubi recommends taking steps to protect one’s mental well-being. Turning off the news or your phone when it becomes too much can help limit those stressors, and focusing on activities you enjoy and connecting with those you love can all be vital in navigating the emotional aftermath.

“Nurture the connections. Try to do what you can in order to kind of stave off loneliness and keep social connections because those in the end are powerful," said Arzubi. “The reality is you're going to have some good days and bad days. On the bad days, you're going to struggle, and on the good days, pay attention to those good days, be grateful for them, and enjoy them.”



For Galley, despite the horror she felt in her New Orleans community, the support of her family back home in Wyoming and the decision to limit her exposure to distressing news have helped her stay grounded.



“The best thing that we did was like, 'Okay, we can't watch this anymore. Let's watch it every night. We need to stay in the know, but we don't need to go full into this. We need to start limiting that,' but I think reaching out to people was certainly helpful," said Galley. "Do what takes care of you, whatever that might be."

For those who are struggling, help is available. The national crisis hotline can be reached by dialing 988 or by texting 741741.