Billings priest says Catholic church unchanged after Pope's declaration

Pope Francis has formally permitted Roman Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples, but said the church does not have the power to bless the unions.

Father Leo McDowell of St. Patrick's Co-Cathedral says there was a little bit of confusion and actually nothing has changed with regard to the church teachings.

The Pope cites Roman Catholic Church doctrine which states in the Declaration: "the church does not have the power to impart blessings on unions of persons of the same sex."

"There's no blessing of same sex marriages," McDowell said. "That's one headline that kind of came out."

McDowell clarified what Pope Francis approved in the declaration, saying it's to bless the people, not the union.

"We need to let them know that they are part of the church and not alienate them because of their struggles," said McDowell.

McDowell says Pope Francis approved addressing the same sex issue in writing, which some say is not enough.

"What would have to happen really, in a sense is for theologians working together along with church officials to come to some newer understanding of how they can accommodate or older Church teaching," said Michelle Dillon, University of New Hampshire professor. "On these issues to show that the church evolves rather than dramatically changes."

Father Leo says nothing has really changed. And the church is never taught that people with same sex attraction should be ostracized.

"The church is going to say, 'repent and sin no more,'" said McDowell. "And that's, that's really what the blessing except the blessing is about trying to help them grow in that faith and grow and receive God's grace so that grace will prompt them to continue to grow closer to Him instead of to worldly desires."

Father James Martin had a chance to ask the pope some questions.

"And also what would you say to an LGBTQ Catholic who felt rejected by the Church.," Martin said. "Very interestingly, to remember that it's not the church that rejects you. The church loves you, but it might be individual people in the church."

"Not saying that they're in a relationship," McDowell said. "We should be supportive of that relationship, but how do we support them and growing in their faith?"

Father Leo says the church wants to help and the declaration also states, the church welcomes all who approach God with humble hearts.

"People come to you and say, 'Father, can you bless me because I'm struggling with something.' And that's really what it's maybe hopefully the people will approach a priest and ask for that consolation when they need that support of a blessing and knowing God's grace is there for them.