BILLINGS — As holiday shoppers tighten their budgets amid rising costs, small vendors at a new pop-up market in the Billings Heights say in-person sales and supporting local are more important than ever.

Billings pop-up holiday market brings dozens of local vendors under one roof

The Rimrock Shows Holiday Pop-Up Market, operating inside the former Big Lots building at 1515 Main Street through Dec. 23, is bringing together roughly 30 local creators and will expand to up to 50 later this month. Organizers and sellers say markets like this have become critical lifelines as shifting consumer habits make this holiday season more challenging.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The pop-up market is located in the former Big Lots retail space at 1515 Main Street.

For first-time vendor Nikki Linn, the market marks the launch of Woodland Waters Bath and Tea, where she sells 55 varieties of loose-leaf and sample-size teas. After leaving a high-stress corporate job, she turned to herbs to help manage her own wellness.

“I love what I do. I love tea," said Linn. "I leaned into herbs and whatnot to help manage my stress, and it just turned into this full obsession from blacks to whites to oolongs to herbals, and I just couldn't get enough.”

She's taking her venture full-time and decided to set up at the market this week for her first retail opportunity.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Nikki Linn launched her business, Woodland Waters Bath and Tea, during the second week of the pop-up holiday market.

“Everything is just brand new. This is my first weekend, and the community has just been so kind to me," said Linn.

Rimrock Shows owner Kyle Osborne has set up vendor markets across Billings for several years and was excited to find the new space for this year's pop-up.

"Before we were in the old Herbergers in the Rimrock Mall. We used to have up to 150 vendors up there for that one," said Osborne. "There's a good portion of vendors that I've had that I've known for years and years at this point, as I've also worked the vendor fairs. But they're all just local businesses, and I love having them."

He typically includes a charity the market can support, and this year, a raffle will benefit Adaptive Performance Center (APC), a nonprofit gym that supports veterans and active military members.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Rimrock Shows owner, Kyle Osborne, has run market events in Billings for five years and runs his own embroidery, engraving, and woodworking business, Flustercluck Creations.

As a vendor himself, Osborne said many small businesses depend on seasonal events like this because they lack permanent storefronts.

"A lot of vendors, even myself included, don't really have any permanent space," said Osborne. "We all come to these events and hope to be able to do our best at them."

Osborne said he has noticed a lower turnout this year, part of a broader trend he’s hearing from other event organizers. A recent Small Business Saturday survey found that 80% of Americans say holiday prices are higher than last year, and four in 10 plan to spend less, leading to reduced gift budgets.

“It's definitely been a down year for vendor events across the board," said Osborne. "We've turned around, and it's nice though because it gives people a chance locally to shop with vendors that are also doing products and selling locally."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News A vendor works during the market.

Vendors have also felt the increase in prices, especially as some have to outsource their ingredients or materials.

"I learned early on that tea is not a cheap thing to get into," said Linn. "Working with wholesale vendors to get into America has been quite the learning curve, especially with tariffs.”

For many vendors, online selling is not always a reliable alternative. The cost and complexity of e-commerce, along with crowded platforms like Etsy, make visibility difficult. However, many are still confident in the community. and what they offer, and say they can often provide what online shopping cannot.

“I have found that most people want to be able to smell that product and try it first before," said Linn.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Shoppers walk around the market.

"It's one of those where, even like the products I make, a lot of them are one of a kind," added Osborne.

Even long-time sellers like 85-year-old Vada Kuhlman, who has been selling her quilted creations at markets for more than 40 years, said economic pressures have become more noticeable.

"I started out with bears at the American Legion on Broadwater in 1994, and the bear's arms and legs and head all moved. I sold them for fifteen dollars at that time," said Kuhlman. "I thought that was a lot of money."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Eighty-five-year-old Vada Kuhlman restocks her potholders.

Material costs have risen significantly, though she keeps her prices steady.

"I haven't changed my prices very much," said Kuhlman. “(Material prices) are getting pretty out of sight, and I have such a stash I don't have to buy any more material."

Despite the challenges, many vendors say shoppers still appreciate what cannot be replicated online or in major retailers, such as touching handmade work and connecting with the person who made it.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Kristen Linderman, owner of Eclectically Kept, specializes in chain mail and jewelry.

“Camaraderie, that's great. You get to know people that go shopping. You get to know fellow vendors," said Kuhlman.

Shoppers Lori Rosin and Dominic Allen said they came out specifically to support local craftsmanship and find unique gifts.

"I just like to support local vendors. I know they put some hard work into their crafts,” said Rosin. “There's cute gifts."

“There's Legos, rocks, and a lot of other stuff to find. Like a lot of Christmas stuff to find," added Allen.

The market runs Thursday through Sunday each week, and will run each day on the final week leading up to Christmas until Dec. 23. As the market finishes its final week, Osborne said events will include more vendors, tattoo artists that will help benefit APC, live music, and holiday characters such as the Grinch and Krampus.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Vada Kuhlman shows off her potholder towels.

Whichever way you choose to find gifts this holiday season, for vendors, it's markets like these that help keep small businesses afloat.

"These are all local people with their own businesses. None of them are massive box stores like Walmart, Amazon, anything like that, so every sale matters," said Osborne.

“If you're looking for something, if they don't have it, they're willing to help you find it out in the community," added Linn. "Shop local."

Vendor spaces are still available. Interested sellers can contact Rimrock Shows at rimrockcraftfairmt@gmail.com or call Osborne at 406-489-2850.