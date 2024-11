Billings police are seeking help finding a 24-year-old woman, Lynze Rivera.

Rivera is five feet tall and weighs 100 pounds and has short, platinum blonde hair.

She was last seen on the 100 block of Terry Avenue and is believed to be on foot.

She had a cheetah print jacket, though other clothing is not known.

Call Billings police at 406-657-8200 with any information.