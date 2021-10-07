Watch
Billings police seeking missing Skyview teen

Posted at 10:06 PM, Oct 06, 2021
Billings police are seeking help finding a missing teen.

Allen Kocher, 14, was due home Wednesday after football practice at Billings Skyview High School.

His cell phone was found abandoned by the school.

He is 6 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Call Billings police at 657-8200 with information on his whereabouts.

