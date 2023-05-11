Billings police seeking missing man Chad Badura

Billings police said Wednesday night they are seeking a missing man.
Chad Badura, 32, is 6 feet 4 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow, long-sleeve Los Angeles Lakers shirt, tan shorts and a blue LA hat.
He may be in the North Park area.
If found, call Billings police at 406-657-8200.
23-30518 MISSING PERSON— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) May 11, 2023
BPD is actively looking for missing person Chad Badura. White male, 32 years old, 6'4" 200 lbs, last seen wearing yellow long sleeve LA Lakers shirt, tan shorts & blue LA hat. May be in area of North Park. If located contact 657-8200.
Sgt Schnelbach pic.twitter.com/zRK7K1xqYY