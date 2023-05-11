Watch Now
Billings police seeking missing man Chad Badura

May be in North Park area
Posted at 10:25 PM, May 10, 2023
Billings police said Wednesday night they are seeking a missing man.

Chad Badura, 32, is 6 feet 4 inches tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow, long-sleeve Los Angeles Lakers shirt, tan shorts and a blue LA hat.

He may be in the North Park area.

If found, call Billings police at 406-657-8200.

