Billings police seeking missing child who walked away from school

Update: The boy was found safe, according to police.
(first report) Billings police are seeking the public's help finding a missing boy.
De'quisyan Littlesun, 11, walked away from Castle Rock School Thursday around 12:17 p.m.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweats.
Police are asking anyone who came into contact with him to call their non-emergency number, 406-657-8200.
