Billings police seeking missing child who walked away from school

Posted at 1:55 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 16:08:39-04

Update: The boy was found safe, according to police.

(first report) Billings police are seeking the public's help finding a missing boy.

De'quisyan Littlesun, 11, walked away from Castle Rock School Thursday around 12:17 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweats.

Police are asking anyone who came into contact with him to call their non-emergency number, 406-657-8200.

