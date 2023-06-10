Watch Now
Billings police seeking missing Alejandro Reynoso

Posted at 10:38 PM, Jun 09, 2023
Billings police are seeking help finding a missing 9-year-old boy.

Alejandro Reynoso was last seen in the area of the 900 block of Avenue B wearing a black T-shirt and blue jean.

He is 4 feet 9 inches tall, 88 pounds with dyed blue hair.

If found, call 406-657-8200.

