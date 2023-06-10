Billings police seeking missing Alejandro Reynoso

Billings police are seeking help finding a missing 9-year-old boy.
Alejandro Reynoso was last seen in the area of the 900 block of Avenue B wearing a black T-shirt and blue jean.
He is 4 feet 9 inches tall, 88 pounds with dyed blue hair.
If found, call 406-657-8200.
BPD is actively looking for 9 year old Alejandro Reynoso, 4'9" 88 lbs Hispanic male. He was last seen in the area of the 900 block of Avenue B wearing a blk t-shirt and blu jeans with unk shoes. He has dyed blue hair. If located contact 657-8200.
