Posted at 7:53 PM, Mar 07, 2024

Billings police are seeking help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Andy Paul Beartusk Martinez is 5 feet 3 inches, 82 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Call Billings police at 406-657-8200 with any information.

