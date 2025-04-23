Update: Police say missing 7-year-olds found safe in Billings Heights

Update 7:38 p.m.

Billings police said the two boys, along with a third, were found safe at 7:22 p.m. in the Heights about a mile away their last known location. All three were in good health and spirits.

Police said they are investigating any instance of guardian negligence, but all three boys were returned to their parents.

(initial report) Billings police are looking for two seven-year-old boys last seen near the big ditch near the corner of Wicks Lane and Babcock Boulevard.

Kade Gribble and Mikah Murray were last seen playing near the ditch. One bicycle was found in the area, along with some of their clothing, police said on social media.

Police are asking anyone available to search the area.

Mikah Murray was described as blonde with blue eyes, 60 pounds and 4 feet tall. Police did not provide a description of Gribble.

Call dispatch at 406-657-8200 with any information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.