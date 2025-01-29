Watch Now
Billings police seeking help finding missing Sydney Bertrand

Billings police are seeking help finding a missing 18-year-old woman last seen on Jan. 25.

Sydney Bertrand, who 5 feet 4 inches tall and 140 pounds, was last seen after she was discharged from a Billings medical facility, police posted on social media.

She has severe mental health conditions, roughly the mental maturity of a seven-year-old and is without her medication.

She has no vehicle, and police have no information on clothing.

Call Billings police at 406-657-8200 with information on her whereabouts.

