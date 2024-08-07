Billings police seeking help finding missing persons

Billings police are seeking missing people reported in two separate incidents Tuesday.

In the first incident, two 11-year-old girls reportedly ran away from New Day Inc. on Lampman Drive just after 2 p.m.

Neveah Rock is 4 feet 10 inches tall, 86 pounds with black hair and brown eyes with medium brown skin. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie with camouflage leggings.

Tatymm Frey is 4 feet 6 inches tall, 91 pounds with short blonde hair, green eyes and fair skin. She was last seen wearing a yellow and blue shirt and blue jeans.

Both girls left with two other runaways: Destiny Swinney, 14, 5 feet 1 inch tall, with brown skin, brown hair and green eyes and wearing black sweat pants, a black shirt, pink socks and a black hoodie, and Nataliah Sydenstricker, 4 feet 9 inches, 79 pounds with blonde medium hair, green eyes, last seen wearing a flannel hoodie and black pants.

Call police dispatch at 406-657-8200 with information on their whereabouts.

In a separate incident, police are looking for Ronald Snell, 57, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 275 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the downtown area Saturday evening with plans to fly back to the Hays area. He is legally blind and usually wears dark sunglasses. Police are trying to confirm that he missed his flight.

If anyone locates Snell please call BPD dispatch at 657-8200.