Billings police seeking help finding missing man, Johnny Maroney

Billings police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing man, 56-year-old Johnny Maroney.

Maroney is suffering from a severe mental health crisis, has severe paranoia and is potentially hallucinating, police wrote on a social media post.

He was last seen on April 5 by family after he left in his 2019 Subaru Ascent.

The vehicle has Wyoming plates, but authorities are uncertain if he is still in the car. Police say they believe he has left the city and is in a rural or mountainous area.

Call dispatch at 406-657-8200 and refer to case number 24-022744 with any information to help.