Billings police are seeking help finding a 32-year-old Billings woman missing since August.

Elvira Krupnik is 125 pounds and 5 feet 4 inches tall. She was last known to live in Billings but may also be in the Wyoming area. Police issued a missing person notification on social media Tuesday.

She was last seen in Billings around the first week of August.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Billings Police Department non-emergency line at 406-657-8200 and reference 24-69217.