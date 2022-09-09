Billings police seeking help finding missing boy

Billings police are seeking help finding a missing child.
Jordan Notafraid Jr. is 12 years old and 4 feet 10 inches and 95 pounds.
He ran away Wednesday, Sept. 7, and may be in the North Park area.
He is a runaway considered endangered because of his age.
Call Billings police at 406.657.8200 with any information.
