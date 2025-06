Billings police are seeking help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Taviah Holmes is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing jean and a gray T-shirt on the 2800 block of Minnesota Avenue at 6:37 p.m. Monday.

She is believed to have gotten into a silver passenger car and left the area, and she may be in the area of Rimrock Mall.

Call dispatch at 406-657-8200 with any information.