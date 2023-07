Billings police are seeking help finding a missing 12-year-old girl last seen with her non-custodial mother.

Jesennia Chavez had her last known contact on July 2 and was last seen with non-custodial parent Stephanie Nava, according to police.

The two did not arrive at their scheduled child exchange July 3.

Call dispatch at 406-657-8200 with any information on their whereabouts.