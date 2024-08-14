Billings police seek public help locating missing 85-year-old man

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 85-year-old man.

The department said in a social media post that Gene House was last seen driving a 2007 Maroon Honda Pilot with personalized Montana plate DKCHERY.

House has recently been diagnosed with dementia. He left his residence in the Billings West End on Tuesday morning at about 7:30 a.m. to get an oil change and tire service for his vehicle, police said. He is known to frequent the Red Lodge area.

Police asked anyone with information to contact law enforcement immediately.

