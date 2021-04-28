Billings police seek help locating missing man

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing man.
Nathan Groesbeck was last seen on April 14, police said on Twitter.
He is described as a Native American male, 6-feet, 6-inches tall and 190 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 657-8200.
