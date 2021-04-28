Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Billings police seek help locating missing man

items.[0].image.alt
Billings Police Department
Nathan Groesbeck
nathan.PNG
Posted at 12:29 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 14:29:41-04

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing man.

Nathan Groesbeck was last seen on April 14, police said on Twitter.

He is described as a Native American male, 6-feet, 6-inches tall and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 657-8200.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It’s the perfect Mother's Day gift. 44 courses for just $119!