BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department said late Friday that officers are searching for Jessie Lamarr Johnson.

Johnson is a 30-year-old Black male, 6'0", 170 lbs. Jessie has a "$" tattoo near his left eye, police said in a social media post.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, blue sweatshirt and white and blue Nike shoes.

Johnson in known to frequent the South Side. He is diagnosed with epilepsy. If anyone knows of his whereabouts please contact BPD dispatch at 406-657-8200.