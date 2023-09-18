Billings police respond the three robberies, one shooting over the weekend

BILLINGS — Billings police say they responded to three robberies and a shooting on Saturday—all separate incidents.

Two robberies both happened Saturday morning between 6 a.m and 7 a.m. when two people reported being assaulted by different groups of people and having money or possessions stolen. In one of the reported robberies, on the 100 block of south 30th st., Billings police say they arrested two young women who assaulted another woman and stole her purse. Shaanna Futrell, 20, and Justine Lyons, 21, were taken to the Yellowstone Co. Detention Facility on robbery charges.

A separate robbery happened around the same time on the 800 block of 1st ave. North when a man told police he was hit with a bat by a group of three men who then stole money from him. No suspects or arrests have been made in this case.

The reported shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at Swords Park.

Billings police report a 30-year-old man called for help after the car he was sitting in was shot at and his 31-year-old female passenger was shot in the back. Police say at the time her injuries were not life threatening and she was taken to a local hospital. No suspects were identified in this case.

Billings police say the third robbery to take place on Saturday occurred around 6 p.m. on the 600 block of N 27th st. when a 23-year-old woman was allegedly trying to steal food items and brandished a knife at an employee who was trying to intervene. The woman, Deveny Door, was arrested nearby the store and taken to jail on robbery charges.

