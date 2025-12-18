Billings police officers vote to accept new contract after 6 months of negotiations

BILLINGS — Unionized Billings police officers have voted to accept a new contract with the city after six months of negotiations and three attempts to reach an agreement.

The collective bargaining agreement passed with 87% support from officers in the vote. The contract now needs approval from the Billings City Council before it takes effect.

Police officers have been working without a contract since July, when they overwhelmingly rejected the city's initial proposal. Officers also rejected a second contract proposal in August.

Q2 reached out to city and union officials asking if the agreement includes pay raises, increased benefits or additional leave time, but have not heard back.