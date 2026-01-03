BILLINGS — What began as a welfare check in a Billings neighborhood ended in a hostage rescue that earned multiple officers recognition for their quick and coordinated response.

Officer Cesar Diaz was among five Billings police officers recently awarded the department’s Superior Tactics and Response Medal for their actions during a hostage situation last summer.

The incident began as a welfare check and escalated into a high-stress confrontation involving an armed suspect and a woman held inside a residence on the 200 block of Broadwater Avenue.

“It's part of the job, and I think it's part of why we love it," said Diaz. "It's ever evolving, and you never know what you're going to get next.”

Listen to the officer recount the hostage situation:

Billings police officer recounts hostage rescue that led to department award

Diaz, who previously worked as a police officer in Los Angeles before joining the Billings Police Department two years ago, said a typical shift can involve responding to as many as 15 calls for service.

While many are resolved without incident, others can quickly demand rapid decision-making under pressure.

On July 27, Officers learned a man inside the home was armed with two knives and refused to release the woman, as he seemed to be under the influence of narcotics or experiencing a mental health crisis.

“We tried probably for 10 or so minutes to dialogue and de-escalate the male suspect and try to reason with him," said Diaz.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Officers had limited visibility inside the room and relied primarily on verbal communication with both the suspect and the victim. When attempts to de-escalate failed, officers moved in as a team.

Diaz first used a non-lethal weapon, a common tool used by police that can help distract the suspect. One officer then deployed a taser, which shifted the suspect’s focus and allowed Diaz to enter the room.

"I was face to face with the man holding two, looked like fish fillet knives," said Diaz. "I just ordered him to drop the weapons, and eventually, he complied."

The victim was rescued without injury, and no officers were harmed. It's an example of how quickly a call can become dangerous and highly stressful.

In December, Diaz and fellow officers Madison Larchick, Ashley Tuschling, Sydney Strizki, and Tanner Tabbert were formally recognized for their coordinated response to the incident. Diaz emphasized that the outcome was the result of teamwork.

"I think all of us together collectively, we all helped to contribute to the positive outcome of the incident where nobody was harmed or hurt, thankfully,” said Diaz.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Officer Madison Larchick, one of the five officers awarded the medal.

The department also recognized officers the same month for a separate act of heroism.

Officers Chandley and Reid received a Medal of Valor for rescuing an elderly man and his dog from a burning apartment during a September house fire. According to the department, the officers broke windows and entered the building after learning the man was trapped inside.

While such incidents highlight acts of bravery, Diaz said they also underscore the emotional toll of police work.

Officers are often required to move quickly from traumatic scenes to routine complaints, a transition he said can be difficult.

"You have to be able to put your personal emotions aside to be able to do the job," said Diaz. "Some days where you get really bad calls back-to-back to back-to-back, and then you're supposed to go and talk to somebody about their fence that's too close to their property line now. It can be a little difficult to say the least.”

The FBI reports that law enforcement officers may experience more than 100 traumatic events over the course of their careers, which is nearly 200% higher than the average person. Diaz said experience helps officers manage critical incidents, but mental health challenges often remain unseen.

"It's something that you're not trained with," said Diaz. "One of my goals in my life is to start a nonprofit for cops, firemen, first responders overall, that helps teach proper ways to cope and manage traumatic stress incidents."

Despite the demands of the job, Diaz said community support in Billings has been a meaningful change from his earlier career in California.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Officer Diaz waves to a pedestrian.

"People buy you a cup of coffee here. Where I came from, that was non-existent. That never happened," said Diaz. “I don't ever expect an award for doing my job. I just do my job to the best of my abilities and pray to God that everything turns out at the end of the day and everybody gets to go home to their families."

Even though it's a duty they swore to uphold, for Diaz and his fellow officers, being recognized reminds them that their work and sacrifices are noticed.

"We're here to serve our community, and that's what we signed up for," said Diaz. "We try our best every single day, and that's all we can do is give 110% and hope that the people of our community recognize that."