Billings police looking for missing teen

Posted at 7:21 AM, Mar 25, 2022
BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old teenager.

Josi A. Russell was last seen on March 12 near the 1400 block of Main Street, police said on Twitter. Her family believes she is in danger.

She is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall, 120 pounds and was last seen wearing gray jeans and a t-shirt.

