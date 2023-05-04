Update: Billings police locate missing 5-year-old

Update 1:12 p.m.
Hannah has been located and is safe, police said on Twitter. No other information was released.
BILLINGS - Billings police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 5-year-old girl.
Police said on Twitter that Hannah was last seen in the 800 block of Dorothy Lane at about 10:30 a.m.
Hannah may be on a white scooter and she was wearing a pink shirt and tan shorts.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact police at 657-8200.
