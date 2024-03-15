Billings police investigating suspicious death of boy

BILLINGS - Billings police are investigating the suspicious death of a boy at 936 Terry Ave. Friday afternoon.

Lt. Brandon Wooley told Q2 News at the scene that the incident is connected with a case of a missing 12-year-old boy, whom he did not identify.

Billings police recently posted on Facebook a request to help search for 12-year-old Andy Paul Beartusk Martinez, who was last seen around Central Park.

Family members of the missing boy confirmed to Q2 Friday afternoon that the deceased is Martinez.

The Billings crime scene investigation van is at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

