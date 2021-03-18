Billings police investigating car crash into house

Billings police are investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Billings West End home Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to 2202 13th St W. about 2:40 p.m. for a northbound vehicle that drove into a residence.
In a tweet, police said they believed the driver may have suffered a medical problem and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
The house was occupied but no one was injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
