Billings police investigating car crash into house

David Jay/ Q2 News
Vehicle crashes into Billings home.
Posted at 6:24 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 20:40:29-04

Billings police are investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Billings West End home Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to 2202 13th St W. about 2:40 p.m. for a northbound vehicle that drove into a residence.

In a tweet, police said they believed the driver may have suffered a medical problem and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The house was occupied but no one was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

